Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 10,338 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $14,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.02. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 176.37%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

