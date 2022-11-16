WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.31 Million in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 118,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of CoreCivic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $141,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $170,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $12,976,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.89.

In other CoreCivic news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other CoreCivic news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,749.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $356,055 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

