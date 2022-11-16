Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $701,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.39 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.