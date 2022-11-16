WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 185.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ CACC opened at $495.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.74 and its 200-day moving average is $517.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.37. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $397.58 and a 12-month high of $699.08. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credit Acceptance Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on CACC shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.