Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $15.19 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries stock opened at $129.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average of $121.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

