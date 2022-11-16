Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $16.06 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of PACCAR worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in PACCAR by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %

PACCAR stock opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $103.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average is $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

