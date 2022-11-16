Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,897,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $122,236,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 427,013 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 40.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,713 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

