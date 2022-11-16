WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.20% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

