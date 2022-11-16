Swiss National Bank Has $44.12 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of MGM Resorts International worth $44,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12,609.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after buying an additional 820,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 639,019 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,419,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,786,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 82.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,001,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,986,000 after purchasing an additional 453,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 143,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $4,999,323.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,524,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,807,424.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 305,930 shares of company stock worth $10,497,525. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.