Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $46,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Qiagen from €53.91 ($55.58) to €54.60 ($56.29) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

