Swiss National Bank Has $49.81 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $49,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,337,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.6% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 279,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,794,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 870,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,220,000 after acquiring an additional 360,402 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Crown by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 478,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,063,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Trading Down 0.9 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.26. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.35%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

