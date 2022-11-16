Swiss National Bank Buys 647,200 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,357,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $48,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 202,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 86,552 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

