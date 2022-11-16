Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,470,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $44,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Pinterest by 65.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 52.3% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Pinterest by 6.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 88.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,494 shares of company stock worth $3,013,022. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

