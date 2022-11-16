Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of PTC worth $51,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 2.5% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $132.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,613 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,744. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

