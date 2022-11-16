WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 795 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 488.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 79.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $189.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.84 and a 200 day moving average of $175.13. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $214.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.94.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNF shares. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.