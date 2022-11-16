Swiss National Bank Buys 710,600 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,470,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $50,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in EQT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in EQT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in EQT by 3.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of EQT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE EQT opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.81.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

