Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 197,974 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,974 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $14,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.04. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.76.

CCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. HSBC cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

