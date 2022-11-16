Swiss National Bank Has $46.89 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Hasbro worth $46,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

