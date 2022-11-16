Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $406.97 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

