Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 315,416 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,416 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.82% of InvenTrust Properties worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 41.56. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.43%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

