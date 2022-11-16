Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 916,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $44,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

