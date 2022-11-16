WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $216.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.80 and its 200 day moving average is $197.14. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

