Swiss National Bank Purchases New Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,524,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,095,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Roblox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.6% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,337,188 in the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.26.

Roblox stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

