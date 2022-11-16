Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 770,370 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,850 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $14,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 70,299.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,940 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 118.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,453,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,626 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point cut their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

RF opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

