Swiss National Bank Has $52.25 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $52,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

