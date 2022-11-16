Swiss National Bank Has $52.92 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,653 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Citrix Systems worth $52,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 39.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $11,780,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

About Citrix Systems

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.55.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.