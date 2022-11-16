Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,290 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $20,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $262.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.