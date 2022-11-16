Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.45% of Steel Dynamics worth $54,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 192,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

