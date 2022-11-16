Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,716 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.32% of Ceridian HCM worth $22,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,021,000 after buying an additional 2,731,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,337,000 after acquiring an additional 166,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -142.51 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

