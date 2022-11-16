Swiss National Bank Has $59.95 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $59,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 416.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $231.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.63. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.58.

In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

