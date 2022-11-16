Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $55,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,663,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 531.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 7.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 12,262.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVR by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $11,892,879. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,646.00.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,510.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,143.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,220.41. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

