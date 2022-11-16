Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Targa Resources worth $56,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 642.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 101,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 88,159 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 237.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 311,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 219,494 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.08%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.