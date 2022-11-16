Swiss National Bank Sells 11,000 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,773 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Splunk worth $60,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 179.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.07.

Splunk Stock Performance

Splunk stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $93.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile



Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

