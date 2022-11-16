Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $56,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $181.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

