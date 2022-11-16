Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $57,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 406,617 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 341,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,697,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

