Swiss National Bank Buys 1,600 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of HubSpot worth $58,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in HubSpot by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 22.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 61.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 32.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Insider Activity at HubSpot

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $308.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -129.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.