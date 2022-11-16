Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,800 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Iron Mountain worth $61,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,884 shares of company stock valued at $655,953 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

