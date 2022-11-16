Swiss National Bank Has $57.92 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Avery Dennison worth $57,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 131.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $185.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.94 and its 200 day moving average is $175.33. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $228.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

