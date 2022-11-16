Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,633 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.91% of Ingevity worth $22,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 158.8% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $10,428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 137.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,342,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

NGVT stock opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.77. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. Research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

