Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 67,229 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286,540 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 67,229 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.92% of Tripadvisor worth $22,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth $4,893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,633 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 344,525 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 34.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth about $11,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $31.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.71, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.29.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

