FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of FMC worth $58,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

