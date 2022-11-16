Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $23,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after buying an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($115.46) to €93.00 ($95.88) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €110.00 ($113.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Performance

About Sanofi

Shares of SNY stock opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.