Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 4,493 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $23,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.83.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $581.81 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $539.53 and a 200 day moving average of $514.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

