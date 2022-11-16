Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 9,431 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $24,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,955,000 after acquiring an additional 44,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,198,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $257.26 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

