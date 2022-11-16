Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 12,398 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,398 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $21,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $1,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.6 %

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

