Pictet Asset Management SA Has $23.35 Million Stock Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,050 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.51% of Paycor HCM worth $23,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the second quarter worth $290,000. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $135,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Paycor HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.