SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 173.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

