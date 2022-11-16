SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470,129 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 2.23% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $27,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SWTX opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have recently commented on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $4,918,548.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $178,970,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.