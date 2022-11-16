SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $127,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $242,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $216.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $302.45.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

