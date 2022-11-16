Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 6,455 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $21,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 337,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,465,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average is $100.44.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

